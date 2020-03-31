Coronavirus infection confirmed in a senior citizen

Coronavrius test positive of a 74 years old from Bannu was confirmed, said an official handout issued here Monday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2020 ):Coronavrius test positive of a 74 years old from Bannu was confirmed, said an official handout issued here Monday.

The patient, Said Nawaz son of Sher Baz Khan is the resident of Mandio Khas, Bannu and is 74 years old. The patient was on Tableeg (preaching) in Quetta, Balochistan from wherein he arrived in Peshawar through train and due to ailment, his son Mir Daraz 48 and his cousin Mir Khawas son of Bahadar Nawaz 28 took him to Bannu by a hired motorcar. The patient remained inside his house till March 28, 2020 and the on same day visited Khalifa Gul Nawaz Hospital for check-up wherein he was declared Corona virus suspect to conduct his blood test.

He was on bed due to severe ailment and was not in position even to move and his touch with his son was confirmed. Therefore doctors quarantined him at his house and informed about precautionary steps.

The patient was kept in separate room while his son was also quarantined along with him in the room and today his result came positive. A team of the doctors visited his house and as the patient was on bed.

Therefore, the contact only two persons with him was confirmed while his another Taleeghi colleague who come to inquire about his ailment was also his confirmed contact and was shifted to Khalifa Gul Nawaz Hospital while his son and nephew have also been shifted to the same hospital .

His son is also married and is the father of three daughters of which two lives in the same village while third one had married to resident of Mamakhel village. The screening of all those who either remain in contact or have touched him is continued.

Disinfectant spray has been carried out in the area and a team of the doctors have also reached to the affected person Said Nawaz for inquiry.

Local administration and police have sealed all entry and exit points to Mandio area and the details of those who had met with Said Nawaz during last one week is being collected who would be quarantined.

The district administration has requested all those who have met the effected person should adopt volunteer quarantine inside their houses and in case of any issue contact control.