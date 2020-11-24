Coronavirus infects 80 religious seminary students

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2020 ) :At least eighty students of a religious seminary situated in Paracha Town here were found infected with coronavirus, prompting closure of the premises for further activities.

Local police and PTI leader said the seminary has been closed and all the students residing in its hostel were sent back to their homes.

The seminary has been closed for one week after detection of 80 Covid-19 cases during one week and it will reopen on next Friday, a teacher of the seminary confirmed.