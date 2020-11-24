UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Coronavirus Infects 80 Religious Seminary Students

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 24th November 2020 | 04:30 PM

Coronavirus infects 80 religious seminary students

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2020 ) :At least eighty students of a religious seminary situated in Paracha Town here were found infected with coronavirus, prompting closure of the premises for further activities.

Local police and PTI leader said the seminary has been closed and all the students residing in its hostel were sent back to their homes.

The seminary has been closed for one week after detection of 80 Covid-19 cases during one week and it will reopen on next Friday, a teacher of the seminary confirmed.

Related Topics

Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Police All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Draft is ready for release of Shehbaz Sharif, Hamz ..

2 minutes ago

GPSSA begins updating data on retirees, women elig ..

36 minutes ago

UN Support Mission Welcomes Intra-Libyan Parliamen ..

3 minutes ago

Russia Calls on Kabul, Taliban to Move On to Subst ..

3 minutes ago

Coronavirus Circulating in Russia Has No Dangerous ..

3 minutes ago

Hong Kong Chief Says Willing to Meet With Public A ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.