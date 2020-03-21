Coronavirus: Iqbal Manzil Closed
Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Sat 21st March 2020 | 05:17 PM
SIALKOT The district administration has closed historical building Iqbal Manzil, the birthplace of Allama Iqbal, for the visitors
(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2020 ) :SIALKOT The district administration has closed historical building Iqbal Manzil, the birthplace of Allama Iqbal, for the visitors.
In-charge/Caretaker of Iqbal Manzil Syed Riaz Hussain Naqvi said that the building had been closed due to prevailing coronavirus crisis.