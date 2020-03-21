Coronavirus: Iqbal Manzil closed

SIALKOT The district administration has closed historical building Iqbal Manzil, the birthplace of Allama Iqbal, for the visitors

In-charge/Caretaker of Iqbal Manzil Syed Riaz Hussain Naqvi said that the building had been closed due to prevailing coronavirus crisis.