coronavirus is 'completely under control' in Pakistan: Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed Tuesday said that coronavirus in Pakistan is 'completely under control,' and Pakistan will overcome the coronavirus pandemic through national unity

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2020 ) :Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed Tuesday said that coronavirus in Pakistan is 'completely under control,' and Pakistan will overcome the coronavirus pandemic through national unity.

Talking to private news channel, he said government under leadership of Prime minister Imran Khan is taking every step to protect public's lives and will win battle against Covid-19.

Minister says provision of relief to the people, affected by the lockdown in wake of outbreak of coronavirus pandemic, is government's top priority.

He further explained the situation that shopkeepers, especially those who are earning their bread by running small shops, are the most affected financially because of the country-wide lockdown.

"Small-scale shop keepers are dying of debts. They don't generally own shops and buy daily items on loan," the Federal minister.

"Markets are filled with professional beggars but it is these 'white collar' people who are in genuine need, but can't be reached.

"He was in favor of opening those manufacturing units whose products are being sold at the shops that have been reopened.

"If tailors are allowed to resume work, textile manufacturing units shall also be reopened, he demanded, added, they are facing huge financial losses.

Rasheed believes the developed countries are only battling the coronavirus pandemic but Pakistan has to do both, stabilize the economy and contain the virus outbreak.

He was of the view that this is the time when industrialists should come to the aid of their workers.

Replying a Question, he said around 34 trains are ready to start working but waiting for relaxed in lockdown.