UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Coronavirus Is 'completely Under Control' In Pakistan: Minister For Railways Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 21st April 2020 | 04:10 PM

coronavirus is 'completely under control' in Pakistan: Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed

Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed Tuesday said that coronavirus in Pakistan is 'completely under control,' and Pakistan will overcome the coronavirus pandemic through national unity

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2020 ) :Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed Tuesday said that coronavirus in Pakistan is 'completely under control,' and Pakistan will overcome the coronavirus pandemic through national unity.

Talking to private news channel, he said government under leadership of Prime minister Imran Khan is taking every step to protect public's lives and will win battle against Covid-19.

Minister says provision of relief to the people, affected by the lockdown in wake of outbreak of coronavirus pandemic, is government's top priority.

He further explained the situation that shopkeepers, especially those who are earning their bread by running small shops, are the most affected financially because of the country-wide lockdown.

"Small-scale shop keepers are dying of debts. They don't generally own shops and buy daily items on loan," the Federal minister.

"Markets are filled with professional beggars but it is these 'white collar' people who are in genuine need, but can't be reached.

"He was in favor of opening those manufacturing units whose products are being sold at the shops that have been reopened.

"If tailors are allowed to resume work, textile manufacturing units shall also be reopened, he demanded, added, they are facing huge financial losses.

Rasheed believes the developed countries are only battling the coronavirus pandemic but Pakistan has to do both, stabilize the economy and contain the virus outbreak.

He was of the view that this is the time when industrialists should come to the aid of their workers.

Replying a Question, he said around 34 trains are ready to start working but waiting for relaxed in lockdown.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Loan Buy Market Textile Government Top Unity Foods Limited Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Russia's Response to US Exit From Open Skies Treat ..

22 seconds ago

Kremlin Says COVID-19 Protests in N.Ossetia Unlawf ..

2 minutes ago

Russia Hopes to Overcome Current Tensions in Relat ..

2 minutes ago

Saudi stocks lead Gulf bourses down after oil slum ..

1 minute ago

Driver killed in attack on UN vehicle in Myanmar's ..

1 minute ago

US oil bounces after crash but stocks suffer big l ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.