Coronavirus is not over yet, warns Asad Umar

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 11th, 2020) Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar warned that the pandemic was not yet over in the country, and the cases may again rise if people discontinue following the SOPs.

Asad Umar urged people to strictly adhere to the precautionary measures to completely overcome the pandemic.He said the government's correct decisions and people's cooperation led to largely controlling Covid-19 pandemic in the country here on Tuesday.

He expressed these views while addressing a press conference in Islamabad.

Asad Umar said the government's policies of contact tracing, smart lockdown and public awareness have contributed greatly to contain spread of the pandemic in a short period.

The Minister said the government enforced 2350 lockdowns across the country, and at present there are 85 smart lockdowns in twenty districts. He said the government is now heading toward micro smart lockdown to target only the specific places affected by the pandemic. He said at present, there are over 7,000 Coronavirus cases in the country, and the government is trying to arrange home isolation for them.

The Planning Minster said majority of people followed the standard operating procedures, which yielded positive results. He said the media also ran effective public awareness campaigns to deliver the messages to people about the contagion.