Coronavirus is treatable: Chinese CG

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2020 ) :Chinese Consul General in Karach, Li Bijan on Thursday said the epidemic of coronavirus is very much treatable and curable and there is no need to be panic, however certain preventive measures be adopted.

"This epidemic is treatable and curable, and there is no need for panic but to adopt certain preventive measures to stop transmission of the virus," he said while responding to media during media briefing by Chinese agricultural experts on control of locust in Pakistan, at a local hotel.

Li Bijan said that since outbreak of this epidemic, both Chinese and Pakistan governments were fighting it together.

Chinese government was duly looking after thousands of Pakistani citizen living in China mainly for jobs or education.

" Our problem is your problem and your problem is our problem," he remarked adding that we are ready to provide all possible assistance to Pakistan.

" Eventually, your government will handle this issue," he posed confidence.

He said coronavirus is public health threat for entire world including China , Iran and Pakistan. However, he said, experts had come up with vaccine.