Coronavirus Kills 10 More In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 15th January 2021 | 11:40 AM

Coronavirus kills 10 more in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2021 ) :At least ten more people have lost their lives while fighting against coronavirus infection during the last 24 hours taking the number of total deaths from the pandemic to 1762 here in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

A report from the Health Department said 342 new cases have been detected in the province taking the number of total positive cases to 62719.

The report further said that during the last 24 hours, 224 patients of coronavirus infection have gained recovery adding the total number of recovered people from the infection has reached 57537.

It further said the number of active cases in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was 3420.

