Coronavirus kills 15 people, infects 539 others over last 24 hours in Pakistan

(@fidahassanain)

There is sharp decline in new cases of Coronavirus as total number of recoveries from the virus have reached 260, 764 across the country.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 10th, 2020) Coronavirus killed 15 people and infected 539 others over last 24 hours across the country here on Monday.

The official sources said that there was improvement in recoveries from the virus as total number reached 260,764 making it a significant count.

They said that there were total 17,799 active cases in Pakistan.

Sindh with 123849 cases of Coronavirus was at the top among all other provinces followed by Punjab with 94, 477 cases, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with 34, 692, Balochistan with 11,906, Islamabad 15261 and Azad Jammu and Kashmir with 2141 cases.

Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar says government policy of smart lockdown against coronavirus pandemic remained successful.

Talking to a local tv, Asad Umar said the government, from day one, adopted the strategy of Prime Minister Imran Khan with the objective to save lives of people from, both coronavirus pandemic and hunger and it remained successful.

The minister said the threat of coronavirus is still there and if standard operating procedures are not followed, virus can start spreading again.