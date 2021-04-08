Coronavirus kills 23 more in KP, 1018 new cases reported

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2021 ) :At least 23 more people have died of third wave of coronaviruse during the last 24 hours taking the number of total deaths to 2519 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from the pandemic.

A report of Health Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Wednesday said 1018 new cases of the virus infections were reported from the province during the last 24 hours taking the number of total cases to 94880.

A total of 81293 people recovered from the infection in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as 945 more gained recovery during the same period.

The report further said the virus killed 15 in Peshawar taking the number of total deaths to 1350 in the provincial metropolis.