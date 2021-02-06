UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Coronavirus Kills 28 People During Last 24 Hours In Pakistan

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 58 minutes ago Sat 06th February 2021 | 11:01 AM

Coronavirus kills 28 people during last 24 hours in Pakistan

The official statistics show that 1,286 new cases have emerged in different parts of the country since yesterday.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 6th, 2021) Coronavirus has killed 28 more people during last 24 hours in Pakistan.

The official statistics showed that as many as 1286 new cases of Covid-19 and 28 more deaths took place across the country over the last twenty four hours.

According to the latest statistics, there are now 32,514 active cases in the country.

However, 508, 700 people recovered from this disease.

Coronavirus is still a serious problem.

Two days ago, the Federal government started countrywide vaccine drive. Special Assistant to Prime Minister on National Health Services Dr. Faisal Sultan said that they would inject vaccine to 70 per cent eligible people.

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

South Africa comes under pressure after losing 6th ..

22 minutes ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 6 February 2021

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

Poland warns diplomat's expulsion from Russia coul ..

11 hours ago

Wellens escapes to take Etoile de Besseges lead

11 hours ago

No change in Pakistan's principled position on Jam ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.