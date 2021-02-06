Coronavirus kills 28 people during last 24 hours in Pakistan

(@fidahassanain)

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 6th, 2021) Coronavirus has killed 28 more people during last 24 hours in Pakistan.

The official statistics showed that as many as 1286 new cases of Covid-19 and 28 more deaths took place across the country over the last twenty four hours.

According to the latest statistics, there are now 32,514 active cases in the country.

However, 508, 700 people recovered from this disease.

Coronavirus is still a serious problem.

Two days ago, the Federal government started countrywide vaccine drive. Special Assistant to Prime Minister on National Health Services Dr. Faisal Sultan said that they would inject vaccine to 70 per cent eligible people.