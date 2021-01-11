Coronavirus kills 32 more people during last 24 hours in Pakistan

(@fidahassanain)

The statistics figures how that 1,877 new COVID-19 cases have surfaced in the country with 32 deaths in different parts of the country during last 24 hours.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 11th, 2021) Pakistan recorded 32 more deaths due to COVID-19 during last 24 hours.

