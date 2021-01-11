Coronavirus Kills 32 More People During Last 24 Hours In Pakistan
Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 53 minutes ago Mon 11th January 2021 | 11:28 AM
LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 11th, 2021) Pakistan recorded 32 more deaths due to COVID-19 during last 24 hours.
(More to Come)