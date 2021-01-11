UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Coronavirus Kills 32 More People During Last 24 Hours In Pakistan

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 53 minutes ago Mon 11th January 2021 | 11:28 AM

Coronavirus kills 32 more people during last 24 hours in Pakistan

The statistics figures how that 1,877 new COVID-19 cases have surfaced in the country with 32 deaths in different parts of the country during last 24 hours.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 11th, 2021) Pakistan recorded 32 more deaths due to COVID-19 during last 24 hours.

The statistics figures show that 1,877 new COVID-19 cases have surfaced in the country with 32 deaths in different parts of the country during last 24 hours.

(More to Come)

Related Topics

Pakistan

Recent Stories

Five-day national polio immunization drive begins ..

25 minutes ago

Electricity still to be restored in many parts a d ..

39 minutes ago

WHO Team to Investigate COVID-19 Origins Set to Ar ..

3 minutes ago

Hasan joins United, Lynn is a Sultan, Miller turns ..

48 minutes ago

Northern record massive win in Pakistan Cup

50 minutes ago

UAE among top global export destinations of Cebu P ..

53 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.