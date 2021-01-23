Coronavirus kills 43 people during last 24 hours in Pakistan

(@fidahassanain)

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 23rd, 2021) Pakistan recorded 43 deaths due to COVID-19 during last 24 hours.

The official statistics showed that 1, 927 new cases of coronavirus surfaced in different parts of the country during the same period. National Command and Operation Center, 40,403 tests were carried out during the last twenty four hours.

As many as 484,508 people recovered from the disease.

