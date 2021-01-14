Coronavirus Kills 46 More People During Last 24 Hours In Pakistan
Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Thu 14th January 2021 | 11:21 AM
The official statistics show that 3,097 new cases of COVID-19 have surfaced in different parts of the country since yesterday.
LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 14th, 2021) Coronavirus has killed 46 more people duirng last 24 hours in Pakistan.
The official statistics showed that as many as 3,097 new cases of COVID-19 have surfaced in different parts of the country during the same period.
(More to Come)