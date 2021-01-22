UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Coronavirus Kills 47 More Deaths During Last 24 Hours In Pakistan

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Fri 22nd January 2021 | 11:18 AM

Coronavirus kills 47 more deaths during last 24 hours in Pakistan

The official figures show that as many as 1, 745 new cases of the virus have been detected after tests of 35, 839 people across the country during the same period.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 22nd, 2021) Pakistan reported 47 more deaths due to COVID-19 during last 24 hours.

The official statistics showed that as many as 1745 new cases of Covid surfaced after 35,839 tests across the country during the last twenty four hours.

However, 482771 recovered so far from the disease.

(More to Come)

Related Topics

Pakistan From

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Jan 22, 2021 in Pakistan

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Significant drop in temperatures expected over com ..

9 hours ago

14th Asian Financial Forum attracts 63,000-plus vi ..

10 hours ago

AED19.7 bn in credit facilities to non-resident cl ..

11 hours ago

Etihad Credit Insurance collaborates with Masdar t ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.