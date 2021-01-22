Coronavirus kills 47 more deaths during last 24 hours in Pakistan

(@fidahassanain)

The official figures show that as many as 1, 745 new cases of the virus have been detected after tests of 35, 839 people across the country during the same period.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 22nd, 2021) Pakistan reported 47 more deaths due to COVID-19 during last 24 hours.

The official statistics showed that as many as 1745 new cases of Covid surfaced after 35,839 tests across the country during the last twenty four hours.

However, 482771 recovered so far from the disease.

(More to Come)