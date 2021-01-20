UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Coronavirus Kills 48 More Deaths Due To COVID-19 During Last 24 Hours

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 11 minutes ago Wed 20th January 2021 | 11:29 AM

Coronavirus kills 48 more deaths due to COVID-19 during last 24 hours

The official statistics show that 39, 604 tests have been conducted in different parts of the country.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 20th, 2021) Pakistan recorded 48 more deaths due to COVID-19 during last 24 hours.

The official statistics showed that 39604 tests were carried out during the last twenty four hours. There are now 35,163 active cases in the country.

However, 478517 have so far recovered from the disease.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed to speed up measures for procurement and supply of the approved coronavirus vaccines in the country.

He was presiding over a meeting of the committee constituted for procurement of coronavirus vaccine in Islamabad.

The Prime Minister was informed that measures have been taken for procurement of two approved COVID-19 vaccines and its supply will be ensured in the first quarter of current year.

He was also informed that approval has been given for emergency use of two vaccines during the last few days while measures are being fast-tracked for approval of more vaccines.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Islamabad Prime Minister From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 20 January 2021

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Foreign businesses operating in UAE grew to 3209 b ..

12 hours ago

Political Science Professor Charged as Unregistere ..

11 hours ago

EU aims to vaccinate 70% of adults by June

12 hours ago

Fawad says Sharifs artfully plundered public money ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.