Coronavirus kills 48 more deaths due to COVID-19 during last 24 hours

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 20th, 2021) Pakistan recorded 48 more deaths due to COVID-19 during last 24 hours.

The official statistics showed that 39604 tests were carried out during the last twenty four hours. There are now 35,163 active cases in the country.

However, 478517 have so far recovered from the disease.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed to speed up measures for procurement and supply of the approved coronavirus vaccines in the country.

He was presiding over a meeting of the committee constituted for procurement of coronavirus vaccine in Islamabad.

The Prime Minister was informed that measures have been taken for procurement of two approved COVID-19 vaccines and its supply will be ensured in the first quarter of current year.

He was also informed that approval has been given for emergency use of two vaccines during the last few days while measures are being fast-tracked for approval of more vaccines.