Coronavirus kills 48 more people during last 24 hours

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 8th, 2021) Pakistan recorded 48 more deaths due to COVID-19 during the last period 24 hours.

The latest statistics shared by National Command and Operation Centre showed that 2,435 new cases of COVID-19 surfaced in the country after the tests of 38, 369 people during 24 hours.

There were now 33, 124 active cases of COVID-19 in the country.

Parliamentary Secretary for Ministry of National Health Services Dr. Nausheen Hamid has said that the government is expecting to receive the first shipment of COVID-19 vaccine by the end of this month.

Talking to a tv channel, she said that government is urgently preparing a database of all government and private health personnel to vaccinate them against the novel coronavirus in first phase.