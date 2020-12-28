Coronavirus kills 50 more people during last 24 hours in Pakistan

(@fidahassanain)

The figures shared by National Command and Operation Centre showed that 1,974 people tested positive during this period after tests of 32,205 people.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 28th, 2020) Pakistan recorded 50 more deaths due to COVID-19 during last 24 hours.

There were 39, 488 active COVID-19 cases.

