Coronavirus Kills 50 More People During Last 24 Hours In Pakistan

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 4 minutes ago Mon 28th December 2020 | 11:22 AM

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 28th, 2020) Pakistan recorded 50 more deaths due to COVID-19 during last 24 hours.

The figures shared by National Command and Operation Centre showed that 1,974 people tested positive during this period after tests of 32,205 people.

There were 39, 488 active COVID-19 cases.

