Coronavirus Kills 52 More People During Last 24 Hours

Coronavirus kills 52 more people during last 24 hours

The official statistics say that 2118 people have tested positive for COVID-19 after 38, 917 tests conducted over the last 24 hours in different parts of the country.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 6th, 2020) Pakistan recorded 52 more deaths due to COVID-19 during the last 24 hours.

The official statistics said that 2118 people tested COVID-19 positive after 38,917 tests carried out over the last twenty four hours.

There were now 37,740 active cases in the country.

The cabinet which met in Islamabad with Prime Minister Imran Khan in the chair also approved setting up of an Inspection Committee to improve the quality of country's exports in the fisheries sector.

The committee will be responsible for inspection of fish processing plants in the country.

It granted approval to the appointment of members to the Press Council of Pakistan.

The cabinet also offered Fateha for departed souls of martyred labourers of Mach incident and Osama Satti who died of police firing in Islamabad, and martyrs of the armed forces.

