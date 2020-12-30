Coronavirus kills 55 more people during last 24 hours in Pakistan

(@fidahassanain)

The latest data shared by NCOC shows that 2, 155 people have tested positive for COVID-19 during last 24 hours after tests of 36, 390.

Pakistan reported 55 more deaths due to COVID-19 during last 24 hours.

There were total 37, 080 active COVID-19 cases in the country while 430, 113 people were recovered from the virus.

Yesterday, the new Coronavirus variant that was detected in the United Kingdom, reached Pakistan. Sindh health department confirmed that six passengers out of 12 who returned from the United Kingdom tested positive for genotyping—the new Coronavirus variant. The health department said that three passengers were just detected with 95 per cent symptoms with the new variant. The samples of all three passengers would be sent again for testing of genotyping.

“Six passengers out of 12 have tested positive for the new variant,” said the health officials, pointing out that three other carried out 95 per cent symptoms and their samples were sent again for re-testing of genotyping.

“We are also tracing the contract of all these patients and all their contacts are being isolated,” they further said.

Pakistan banned the entry of passengers from the UK into Pakistan after some European states put ban on them for the new variant of Coronavirus.

The decision to ban travel from the UK was taken by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on a day when the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) suspended all flights to and from Saudi Arabia, after the Saudi authorities suspended all international flights for a week.

The ministry of Health Services on Dec 25th made it clear that the new variant of Coronavirus took place in the UK was yet to be detected in Pakistan.

The situation in Pakistan was being closely checked as all the passengers arriving from the UK undergoing tough screening, it added.

SARS-COV-2, the new variant of the global pandemic, is spreading rapidly in Britain, putting authorities of UK’s neighboring countries on high alert and cutting transport link with it.