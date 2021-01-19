UrduPoint.com
Coronavirus Kills 58 More People During Last 24 Hours In Pakistan

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 1 minute ago Tue 19th January 2021 | 11:36 AM

The official statistics shows that 1,800 new infection cases were reported across the country during the same period.

The official statistics showed that 1,800 new infection cases were reported across the country during the same period.

They showed that there were now over 35,485 active cases of corona virus in the country.

