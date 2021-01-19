Coronavirus kills 58 more people during last 24 hours in Pakistan

(@fidahassanain)

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 19th, 2021) Pakistan recorded 58 more deaths due to COVID-19 during last 24 hours.

The official statistics showed that 1,800 new infection cases were reported across the country during the same period.

They showed that there were now over 35,485 active cases of corona virus in the country.

