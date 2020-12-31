UrduPoint.com
Coronavirus Kills 58 More People In Pakistan During Last 24 Hours

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 10 seconds ago Thu 31st December 2020 | 11:23 AM

The latest data shared by National Command and Operation Centre shows that  2,475 people tested COVID-19 positive during this period after tests of 39,695 people.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 31st, 2020) Pakistan recorded 58 more deaths due to COVID-19 during last 24 hours.

The figure of active Covid cases in the country is 34,537 while 435,073 people were recovered from the virus.

Cabinet Committee for Procurement of Vaccines authorized procurement of more than one million vaccines to combat Coronavirus.

This was stated by Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar in a tweet.

He said after the approval from Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan one million COVID-19 vaccines will cover all frontline health workers.

The Minister said target is to deploy these vaccines within first quarter of the next year.

