Coronavirus kills 58 more people in Pakistan during last 24 hours

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 31st, 2020) Pakistan recorded 58 more deaths due to COVID-19 during last 24 hours.

The latest data shared by National Command and Operation Center showed that 2,475 people tested COVID-19 positive during this period after tests of 39,695 people.

The figure of active Covid cases in the country is 34,537 while 435,073 people were recovered from the virus.

Cabinet Committee for Procurement of Vaccines authorized procurement of more than one million vaccines to combat Coronavirus.

This was stated by Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar in a tweet.

He said after the approval from Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan one million COVID-19 vaccines will cover all frontline health workers.

The Minister said target is to deploy these vaccines within first quarter of the next year.