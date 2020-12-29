Coronavirus kills 63 more people during last 24 hours in Pakistan

(@fidahassanain)

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 29th, 2020) Pakistan reported 63 more deaths due to COVID-19 during last 24 hours.

The data shared by National Command and Operation Center, 1,776 people tested positive during this period after tests of 30666 people.

The figure of active Covid cases in the country is 39,599.

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar said that thousands of coronavirus patients have recovered from the virus due to the invaluable services of doctors, nurses and paramedical staff fighting on the frontline.

Addressing a ceremony in Lahore, he said that Christian community has been playing a significant role in the development of the country which should be appreciated at every level.

He said that the festivals of minority communities living in Pakistan are celebrated with traditional zeal and national spirit.

The Governor said that coronavirus could be defeated only through precautionary measures. He said that the government is utilizing all resources to get rid of coronavirus and all the public sector institutions are fully alert to control the virus.