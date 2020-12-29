UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Coronavirus Kills 63 More People During Last 24 Hours In Pakistan

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 58 seconds ago Tue 29th December 2020 | 11:20 AM

Coronavirus kills 63 more people during last 24 hours in Pakistan

The data shared by National Command and Operation Centre says 1, 776 people have tested positive during  this period after tests of 30,  666.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 29th, 2020) Pakistan reported 63 more deaths due to COVID-19 during last 24 hours.

The data shared by National Command and Operation Center, 1,776 people tested positive during this period after tests of 30666 people.

The figure of active Covid cases in the country is 39,599.

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar said that thousands of coronavirus patients have recovered from the virus due to the invaluable services of doctors, nurses and paramedical staff fighting on the frontline.

Addressing a ceremony in Lahore, he said that Christian community has been playing a significant role in the development of the country which should be appreciated at every level.

He said that the festivals of minority communities living in Pakistan are celebrated with traditional zeal and national spirit.

The Governor said that coronavirus could be defeated only through precautionary measures. He said that the government is utilizing all resources to get rid of coronavirus and all the public sector institutions are fully alert to control the virus.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Governor Minority Alert Christian All From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Dec 29, 2020 in Pakistan

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

More Than 270 Refugees Return to Nagorno-Karabakh ..

10 hours ago

Greece to Begin Early Repayment of $4.4Bln in IMF ..

10 hours ago

Russia admits to world's third-worst coronavirus d ..

12 hours ago

Nord Stream 2 Company Completes Pipe-Laying Work i ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.