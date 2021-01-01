UrduPoint.com
Coronavirus Kills 71 People During Last 24 Hours In Pakistan

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 14 minutes ago Fri 01st January 2021 | 11:24 AM

The latest data shared by the National Command and Operation Center shows that 2,463 people have tested COVID-19 positive during this period after tests of 41,039 people.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 1st, 2021) Pakistan on Friday reported 71 more deaths due to COVID-19 during last 24 hours.

The latest data shared by the National Command and Operation Center showed that 2,463 people tested COVID-19 positive during this period after tests of 41,039 people.

The figure of active Covid cases in the country is 34,773 while 437,229 people were recovered from the virus.

Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid expressed the hope that coronavirus vaccine may reach Pakistan by February this year.

She was addressing oath taking ceremony of new office-bearers of Pakistan Medical Association organized at the Cosmopolitan Club in Lahore.

Dr Yasmin Rashid said the government has reserved Rs 14 billion to fight the pandemic.

