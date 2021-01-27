Coronavirus kills 74 people in Pakistan during last 24 hours

(@fidahassanain)

The official statistics have shown that the death toll with the latest casualties has climbed to 11, 450 across the country.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 27th, 2021) Pakistan recorded 74 deaths due to COVID-19 during last 24 hours.

The official statistics showed that 1,563 new cases of Coronavirus surfaced in the country during the last 24 hours after the tests of 41,285 people

However, 492,207 people so far recovered from the disease.

Prime Minister's Special Assistant on National Health Services Dr Faisal Sultan has said the government will provide COVID19 vaccine free of cost to general public.

Participating in an online workshop pertaining to Health, he said China has gifted half million doses of the vaccine to Pakistan, which will be made available to the people free of cost.

The Special Assistant said that in first phase, frontline health workers will be vaccinated, while in the second phase, senior citizens will be administered with the anti-pandemic medicine. He said so far 400,000 health workers have been registered for vaccination.

Dr Faisal Sultan stressed the need for adhering to precautionary measures to prevent spread of the Covid-19 pandemic. He urged the media to play its due role in creating awareness in this regard.