UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Coronavirus Kills 74 People In Pakistan During Last 24 Hours

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 59 seconds ago Wed 27th January 2021 | 04:38 PM

Coronavirus kills 74 people in Pakistan during last 24 hours

The official statistics have shown that the death toll with the latest casualties has climbed to 11, 450 across the country.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 27th, 2021) Pakistan recorded 74 deaths due to COVID-19 during last 24 hours.

The death toll climbed to 11, 450 with the latest deaths due to the lethal virus.

The official statistics showed that 1,563 new cases of Coronavirus surfaced in the country during the last 24 hours after the tests of 41,285 people

However, 492,207 people so far recovered from the disease.

Prime Minister's Special Assistant on National Health Services Dr Faisal Sultan has said the government will provide COVID19 vaccine free of cost to general public.

Participating in an online workshop pertaining to Health, he said China has gifted half million doses of the vaccine to Pakistan, which will be made available to the people free of cost.

The Special Assistant said that in first phase, frontline health workers will be vaccinated, while in the second phase, senior citizens will be administered with the anti-pandemic medicine. He said so far 400,000 health workers have been registered for vaccination.

Dr Faisal Sultan stressed the need for adhering to precautionary measures to prevent spread of the Covid-19 pandemic. He urged the media to play its due role in creating awareness in this regard.

Related Topics

Pakistan China Media From Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Tehmina appointed chief FATE Wing: FBR

3 minutes ago

Extension of New START Treaty Between Russia, US

3 minutes ago

Afzaal Mahmood joins as new ambassador of Pakistan ..

9 minutes ago

Pak Vs South Africa: Fawad Alam scores 3rd Test hu ..

19 minutes ago

35 shops, marriage halls sealed in lahore

6 minutes ago

Syrian Army Destroys Terrorist Cell Responsible fo ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.