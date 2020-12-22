UrduPoint.com
Coronavirus Kills 82 More People During Last 24 Hours In Pakistan

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 3 minutes ago Tue 22nd December 2020 | 12:33 PM

The official sources say that the countrywide deaths due to COVID-19 have risen to 9, 474, with total positive cases of 460, 672.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 22nd, 2020) Pakistan recorded 82 deaths in the last 24 hours by novel coronavirus.

The official sources said that the countrywide causalities rose to 9, 474, with total positive cases of 460, 672.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), 1,704 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

Sindh is at the top with maximum cases of Covid-19 followed by Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, Gilgit, Balistan and Islamabad.

Punjab overtook Sindh in most number of casualties.

Till now 205,484 coronavirus cases were confirmed in Sindh, 132,526 in Punjab 55,450 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 36,416 in Islamabad, 17,950 in Balochistan, 8,015 in Azad Kashmir and 4,831 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Moreover, 3,688 individuals lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab 3,352 in Sindh, 1,553 in KP, 393 in Islamabad, 210 in Azad Kashmir, 179 in Balochistan, and 99 in GB.

