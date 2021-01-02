UrduPoint.com
Coronavirus Kills 82 People In Pakistan During Last 24 Hours

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 41 seconds ago Sat 02nd January 2021 | 12:07 PM

According to the latest data shared by National Command and Operation Center, 2,184 people tested Covid positive during this period after tests of 38,229 people.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 2nd, 2021) Pakistan on Saturday recorded 82 more deaths due to COVID-19 during last 24 hours.

The figure of active Covid cases in the country is 35,130.

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar says the PTI government has set an example by taking timely and effective measures during the first wave of coronavirus pandemic in the province.

In a statement in Lahore, he said 1.25 billion rupees have been given to one hundred seventy thousand families under Chief Minister's financial Programme in the province.

He said approval has been given to the design of South Punjab Secretariat building and appointments of high officials have also been made in this regard.

The Chief Minister said approval has also been given for recruitment of twenty thousand doctors, nurses and medical staff in health and ten thousand constables in Punjab Police Department.

