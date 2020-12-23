Coronavirus kills 84 people in Pakistan during last 24 hours

(@fidahassanain)

The official sources say that 2,142 new cases of COVID-19 surface in different parts of the country during the same period.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 23rd, 2020) Pakistan recorded 84 more deaths due to COVID-19 during last 24 hours.

According to the latest data shared by the National Command and Operation Center, 2,142 people tested Covid positive during this period after tests of 35,621 people.

The figure of active Covid cases in the country is 462,814 while 415,352 people have been recovered from the virus.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on National Health Services, Dr Faisal Sultan says corona vaccine would be available in Pakistan by March next.

Talking to a tv, Dr. Faisal Sultan said the government is in touch with three companies for purchasing the coronavirus vaccine.

The Special Assistant said priority would be given in vaccination to health workers and people of above sixty five years age.

Commenting on second wave of COVID-19, he said it is more dangerous and has affected a large number of people around the world.

He urged the general public to adopt the SOPs to protect from the virus and contain the pandemic.