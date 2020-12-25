UrduPoint.com
Coronavirus Kills 85 More People Due To COVID-19 During Last 24 Hours

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 1 minute ago Fri 25th December 2020 | 11:40 AM

Coronavirus kills 85 more people due to COVID-19 during last 24 hours

National Command and Operation Centre says that 2, 152 people have tested positive for COVID-19 during this period after tests of 39, 435 people.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 25th, 2020) Pakistan recorded 85 more deaths due to COVID-19 during last 24 hours.

National Command and Operation Center said that 2,152 people tested Covid positive during this period after tests of 39,435 people.

The figure of active Covid cases in the country is 38,511 while 418,958 people have been recovered from the virus.

On Dec 24, Coronavirus killed 111 people in different parts of the country, spread fear and insecurity among the citizens.

Today, the whole nation is celebrating two major events in Pakistan—Quaid-e-Azam’s 145th birthday and Christmas.

People are moving around without following SOPs of COVID-19 in bazaars and markets.

The district administrations across the country is on but unfortunately majority of the staffers are on leave and nobody is bothering to check COVID-19 SOPs for safety of the citizens.

On other hand, new form of COVID-19 has arrived in Pakistan, leaving 2,000 people infected in Karachi.

National Command and Operation Centre has urged the citizens to ensure implementation on COVID-19 SOps for their own safety and safety of others.

