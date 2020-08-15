Coronavirus kills 9 Pakistanis, infects  747 in one day

(@fidahassanain)

Sindh was the the worst-hit province by the pandemic in terms of cases followed by Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Islamabad.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 15th, 2020) Pakistan recorded 9t deaths during last 24 hours by novel Coronavirus as the number of positive cases reached to 288, 047 on Saturday.

The nationwide tally of fatalities rose to 6,162.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) 747 persons have been tested positive for COVID-19 in 24 hours.

Till now 125,632 coronavirus cases were found in Sindh, 95,203 in Punjab, 35,091 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 15,346 in Islamabad, 12,144 in Balochistan, 2,179 in Azad Kashmir and 2,452 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Besides it, 2,313 individuals lost their lives to the epidemic in Sindh, 2,180 in Punjab, 1,238 in KP, 138 in Balochistan, 173 in Islamabad, 60 in GB and 60 in Azad Kashmir.

Covid-19 situation was improving in the country with the total number of recovered persons from the virus has now reached 265,624.

The latest statistics showed there were now 16,261 active cases in the country.

They said that 23722 tests were carried in last 24 hours, 747 people were tested positive while 9 people succumbed to the virus during the same period across the country.