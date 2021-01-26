Coronavirus kills nine more in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2021 ) :At least nine more people have died from coronavirus infection during the last 24 hours taking the number of total deaths to 1848 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from the pandemic.

A report from the Health Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Tuesday said 208 new cases of the virus infections have been reported from the province during the last 24 hours which has taken the number of total cases to 65740.

The report further said that 86 patients of coronavirus infection gained recovery during the same period after which the number of recovered people reached 60562 in the province.