Coronavirus lockdown violation, police held 5 persons

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2020 ) ::The police have arrested five persons during a raid on a sports event, which was the violation of the present outbreak of coronavirus lockdown, an official of the police confirmed on Monday.

According to Pharpur police, an event of volleyball match was being held in Larh village at a house premises with a large gathering in violation of lockdown rules to prevent the spread of corona disease.

During raid of the police, Fahd, Mohsin, Fahim, Shahzad, Abdul Haseeb and others scuffled with police while resisting to the action taking by the officials of the law enforcers.

However, the police arrested five of them while the others escaped from the scene. All the alleged accused were charged against their crime and scuffling with police.