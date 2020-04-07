'Coronavirus may increase in next few days'

(@fidahassanain)

The provincial health minister says that the people of 60 years of age or more than that are vulnerable of the virus.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 7th, 2020) The cases of Coronavirus might go up during the next few days, Punjab Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid warned here on Tuesday.

However, the health minister said that the test facility would be provided to the patients in different parts of Punjab.

“A corona ward has been inaugurated at Security Hospital at Multan road,” said Punjab Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid. He said they were testing around 3000 people daily and warned the people that they should wear masks to keep them safe from the virus.

“The people who are 60 years old or more than 60 years are vulnerable of the virus,” said Rashid, adding that beds were specified for the patients at Security hospital at Multan road.

She also said that they were making efforts for provision of safety equipments for the medical staffers and the public.

“Major patients of Coronavirus are with Tableeghi Jamaat and I feel that there will more cases in coming days,” said the Punjab Health Minister.

She advised the people to stay at home, adopt measures and ensure distance with their aged family members for their safety.

At least 577 news cases emerged during the last 24 hours in different parts of the country, leading the tally of the virus to 4004 nationwide. There were over 2000 Coronavirus cases in Punjab.

The official sources said that there were 55 deaths across the country due to the global pandemic.