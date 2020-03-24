Coronavirus: Minorities worship places closed indefinitely

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

On the directions of Punjab Minister for Minorities Affairs Ijaz Alam Augustine, all worship places of minorities in the province including churches will remain closed till the next orders from the Punjab government

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2020 ) :On the directions of Punjab Minister for Minorities Affairs Ijaz Alam Augustine, all worship places of minorities in the province including churches will remain closed till the next orders from the Punjab government.

All bishops, pastors, pandits or other religious leaders have showed full confidence in Minister Ijaz Alam Augustine and announced acting on his instructions about closures of the worship places till normalization of the situation.

The minister said all religious minorities were enjoying full religious freedom in the tenure of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government.

He said that the Punjab government was fully aware of its responsibilities and it was utilising all available resources to secure the nation. He said it was a collective responsibility to safeguard all members of the nation. He said it was painful decision to impose ban on attending religious activities at the worship places. He hoped the country would overcome the corona crisis soon, but currently everyone would have to show patience.