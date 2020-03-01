Coronavirus: More 510 pilgrims coming from Iran shifted to Pakistan House

QUETTA (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 01st March, 2020) The Taftan border between Pakistan and Iran remains closed for eight day Sunday after a temporary opening.According to media reports , more 510 pilgrims have been sent to Pakistan House for proper medical checkup.

The authorities told that camps, quilts, masks and food are being provided to the pilgrims.Let it be known that Pakistan had on Friday temporarily reopened the Taftan border allowing its stranded pilgrims to cross into Pakistan after strict screening.

The spokesperson for the Balochistan government Liaquat Shahwani had confirmed that 350 pilgrims reached Taftan after being permitted to enter from the Pakistan-Iran border.

They were shifted to the border by the Iranian authorities after their visas expired.The novel coronavirus has spread to more than 25 countries, with more than 2,500 dead in China, and is causing mounting alarm due to new pockets of outbreaks in Europe, the middle East and Asia.