UrduPoint.com

Coronavirus: NCOC Announces Lockdown In 24 Districts For Next Week

Faizan Hashmi 54 seconds ago Fri 03rd September 2021 | 08:16 PM

Coronavirus: NCOC announces lockdown in 24 districts for next week

National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) Friday announced lockdown in 15 districts of Punjab, eight in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) for the next week in order to control the spread of coronavirus positive cases

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2021 ) :National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) Friday announced lockdown in 15 districts of Punjab, eight in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) for the next week in order to control the spread of coronavirus positive cases.

The decision was taken during a meeting held here at the Prime Minister House. The NCOC team led by Minister for Planning, Development and Reforms Asad Umar briefed the Prime Minister Imran Khan about the rising trend in COVID-19 cases and stressed on facilities of Intensive Care Units in Hospitals of various districts.

The participants of the meeting also reviewed the non-pharmaceutical interventions (NPIs) of specific districts.

It was decided that additional NPIs would be implemented in specific districts from September 4 to 12 in order to decrease the spread of disease.

As per details of NPIs, all educational institutions would remain close during the next week.

However, the inter-city transportation among the districts with high spread of coronavirus cases was also banned. Similarly, all kind of indoor and outdoor functions were banned.

The marriage halls were allowed to hold only outdoor events with conditions of only 300 attendants. Furthermore, in door Gyms had also been banned.

The NPIs would be imposed in the ICT, and districts from Punjab including Sargodha, Khushab, Mianwali, RahimYar Khan, Khanewal, Faisalabad, Bhakkar, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Multan, Bahawalpur, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Sialkot and Sheikhupura.

The districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were included Haripur, Malakand, Mansehra, Sawabi, Dera Ismail Khan, Swat, Abbotabad and Peshawar.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Imran Khan Islamabad Faisalabad Peshawar Prime Minister Asad Umar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Swat Marriage Gujrat Mansehra Sargodha Dera Ismail Khan Rawalpindi Bahawalpur Gujranwala Sialkot Sheikhupura Bhakkar Khanewal Khushab Mianwali Haripur Malakand September All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Administrator Karachi inspects situation after rai ..

Administrator Karachi inspects situation after rain in Karachi

48 seconds ago
 Sindh Solid Waste declares emergency in view of re ..

Sindh Solid Waste declares emergency in view of recent rain

49 seconds ago
 Police arrest three Proclaimed Offenders

Police arrest three Proclaimed Offenders

5 minutes ago
 DC visits various areas of city, review sanitation ..

DC visits various areas of city, review sanitation situation

5 minutes ago
 Absentia funeral of Ali Geelani offered at Univers ..

Absentia funeral of Ali Geelani offered at University of Peshawar

9 minutes ago
 US State Department to Spend Up to $2,275 for Each ..

US State Department to Spend Up to $2,275 for Each Afghan Evacuee - Reports

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.