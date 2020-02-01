UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Coronavirus Not Found In 98 Chinese Screened In Bahawalpur

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sat 01st February 2020 | 11:30 AM

Coronavirus not found in 98 Chinese screened in Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2020 ) :Screening of 98 Chinese residing in Bahawalpur district has been completed for coronavirus. This was told by Dr Zakir Ali of District Health Authority (Preventives).

He told that coronavirus was not found in any of the Chinese and none of them had travelled to China lately. He said that the screening teams visited the places of residence of Chinese citizens and screened them for the fatal virus.

Dr Zakir Ali further revealed that an isolation ward comprising 8 beds has been set up at Bahawal Victoria Hospital. Furthermore, two filtration counters have also been set up for checking and screening of suspicious patients.

Giving further details about screening of Chinese, Dr Zakir Ali told that 9 of them were screened at Quaid-e-Azam Solar Park Bahawalpur, 27 at CPEC project Uch Sharif, 30 in the Cholistan, 29 at Marjatha and 3 at Police Club.

Related Topics

Police China CPEC Victoria Bahawalpur Cholistan

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

11 hours ago

Almost 50 Palestinians Injured in Clashes With Isr ..

11 hours ago

Worker killed in collapse of Russian sports comple ..

11 hours ago

Etihad continues flights to China, suspends Beijin ..

12 hours ago

Etihad continues flights to China, suspends Beijin ..

12 hours ago

Hamdan bin Zayed visits Al Faziya Reserve

12 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.