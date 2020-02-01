Coronavirus not found in 98 Chinese screened in Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2020 ) :Screening of 98 Chinese residing in Bahawalpur district has been completed for coronavirus. This was told by Dr Zakir Ali of District Health Authority (Preventives).

He told that coronavirus was not found in any of the Chinese and none of them had travelled to China lately. He said that the screening teams visited the places of residence of Chinese citizens and screened them for the fatal virus.

Dr Zakir Ali further revealed that an isolation ward comprising 8 beds has been set up at Bahawal Victoria Hospital. Furthermore, two filtration counters have also been set up for checking and screening of suspicious patients.

Giving further details about screening of Chinese, Dr Zakir Ali told that 9 of them were screened at Quaid-e-Azam Solar Park Bahawalpur, 27 at CPEC project Uch Sharif, 30 in the Cholistan, 29 at Marjatha and 3 at Police Club.