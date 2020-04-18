Coronavirus: number of recovered patients increasing in Punjab: Dr Yasmin

The number of recovered patients is steadily increasing in the province as another 25 patients from Mayo hospital returned to their homes after recoveries, said Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid here on Saturday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2020 ) :The number of recovered patients is steadily increasing in the province as another 25 patients from Mayo hospital returned to their homes after recoveries, said Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid here on Saturday.

She said that 168 patients from different hospitals of Lahore had so far returned to their homes. Overall, from all hospitals in Punjab, the number of recovered patients has exceeded to 650.

She said the data of suspected, confirmed, and recovered patients was analyzed on daily basis.

The Minister said, "We have increased the testing capacity in Punjab and it is being further scaled up.

So far, we have conducted over 52,500 tests in Punjab. With enhanced capacity, we will be able to improve efforts to control coronavirus and ensure better and timely treatment." Dr. Yasmin Rashid further said, "We are adopting all out measures and are positive that we will be able to keep the pandemic under control.

We will have to stop the transmission of virus to bring life back to normal.

I request all people to respect the lockdown and stay indoors. The people over 60 years of age must take special care of themselves and restrictmovement.

Meanwhile, the OPDs of all hospitals including Lahore are open for patients."