Coronavirus: OEC Portal Registers Over 28000 Expats For Re-employment

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 23rd June 2020 | 05:13 PM

Coronavirus: OEC portal registers over 28000 expats for re-employment

The portal of Overseas Employment Corporation (OEC) has received an overwhelming response from the Pakistani expatriates, who have lost their overseas jobs in the wake of coronavirus pandemic

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2020 ) :The portal of Overseas Employment Corporation (OEC) has received an overwhelming response from the Pakistani expatriates, who have lost their overseas jobs in the wake of coronavirus pandemic.

"So far, more than 28,000 people have registered themselves on the portal for re-employment and it is expected that this number would cross 40,000 by the first week of July," an officer of the OP&HRD ministry told APP on Tuesday, while highlighting the advantages of portal.

The portal was recently launched by the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development (OP&HRD) to provide assistance to the returning emigrants in locating jobs in the country and abroad after documenting their data.

Apart from getting registered under the Ehsaas and Kamyab Jawan Programmes, he said the registered people could also apply at portal for certified trainings in various trades.

To a query, the officer said the ministry along with other stakeholders would make all-out efforts to provide them employment, financial assistance and trainings.

