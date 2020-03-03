'Coronavirus' of corruption weakened country: Chief Minister

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that elimination of corruption was a priority of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government as 'coronavirus' of corruption was weakened the foundations of the country in the past

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that elimination of corruption was a priority of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government as 'coronavirus' of corruption was weakened the foundations of the country in the past.

In a statement issued here on Tuesday, he said people were deprived of even the basic necessities of life due to corrupt practices during the past governments. "Even children are fully aware of the corruption committed by the past rulers," he said adding that the only way forward was to eliminate corruption at every level.

The chief minister emphasised that across-the-board accountability would help the country achieve its real destination. The incumbent government was ensuring transparency in running affairs of the country, he added.