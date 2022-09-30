UrduPoint.com

Coronavirus On Decline: Only 13 Cases Reported In Punjab

Muhammad Irfan Published September 30, 2022 | 05:40 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2022 ) :Coronavirus cases have significantly decreased in the province and 13 new cases were reported in the province on Friday.

The collective ratio of positive cases was recorded at 0.5 per cent, while no death was reported due to the pandemic during the last 24 hours.

According to the data shared by a spokesperson for the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) ,the number of coronavirus cases in the province had reached 522,188 while the death toll stood at 13,611 altogether so far.

The P&SHD confirmed that seven new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Lahore, four in Rawalpindi, and one each case was reported in Multan and Faisalabad district during the last 24 hours.

The Punjab Health Department conducted 12,235,348 tests for COVID-19 so far while 506,677 confirmed cases recovered altogether in the province.

