Coronavirus On Rise: 853 New Cases Reported In Punjab On Sunday

Faizan Hashmi Published January 16, 2022 | 01:00 PM

Coronavirus on rise: 853 new cases reported in Punjab on Sunday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2022 ) :Coronavirus once again is getting rise in the province as 853 new cases of coronavirus were reported in Punjab on Sunday, whereas one person died of pandemic during the last 24 hours.

According to the data shared by the spokesperson of Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD), the number of coronavirus cases in the province reached 452,362 while total number of deaths was recorded 13,085.

The P&SHD confirmed the maximum number of coronavirus cases were reported in Lahore with 669 cases while 1 case was diagnosed with the virus in Attock,1 in Bahawalnagar,2 in Bahawalpur, 1 in Chakwal, 2 in Dera Ghazi Khan,17 in Faisalabad,11 in Gujranwala, 2 in Gujrat, 1 in Jhelum, 1 in Kasur,2 in Mandi Bahauddin, 10 in Multan, 2 in Okara,2 in Rajanpur,96 in Rawalpindi, 5 in Rahimyar Khan, 3 in Sahiwal, 5 in Sargodha,5 in Sheikhupura, 1 in Toba Tek Singh, 1 in Vehari and 11 cases were reported in Sialkot district during the last 24 hours.

The Punjab health department conducted 9,218,773 tests for COVID-19 so far while 430,413 confirmed cases recovered altogether in the province.

The Punjab health department has urged the masses to follow SOPs for their protection and cover their faces with masks.

The people should wash their hands with soap several times in a day to protect themselvesfrom COVID-19.

Contact 1033 immediately on symptoms of coronavirus, the health care department urged the citizens.

