Coronavirus outbreak; District Admin imposes complete lockdown in 20 hotspot areas of city & cantt till June 30

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2020 ) :The Rawalpindi district administration, in view of the spike in the number of coronavirus cases on Wednesday night imposed complete lockdown in 20 hotspot areas of city and cantt till June 30.

According to a district administration spokesman, the administration on the directive of the government of Punjab, taking safety measures for prevention and control of coronavirus imposed complete lockdown on Wednesday night in several areas of Rawalpindi and cantonment boards including Dhoke Kala Khan, Qayyum Abad, Iqbal Town, Dhoke Paracha, Dhoke Kashmarian, Kuri Road, Ali Abad, Dhoke Ali Akbar, Sadiqabad, Magistrate Colony, Satellite Town A Block, Satellite C Block, Muslim Town, Khurram Colony, Dhari Hassanabad, Tahli Mohri, Ghousia Chwok, Jhamra, Tench Bhatta and Peoples Colony due to rising number of coronavirus cases being reported from there.

According to a notification issued by Punjab government, all markets, shopping malls, restaurants, offices, (public and private) will remain closed in these areas.

There will be a complete ban on movement of people into and from these areas by public and private transport except for limited movement of one person per vehicle to and from the exempted facilities.

There will also be a complete ban on gatherings of all kinds for social, religious, or any other purpose at any place, public or private throughout these areas.

Grocery stores, general/karyana stores, atta chakkis, fruit and vegetable shops, tandoors and petrol pumps will be exempted and allowed to work during 9 am to 7 pm.

Similarly, all medical services and pharmacies/medical stores, laboratories and collection points, hospitals and clinics will be allowed to remain open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Milk shops, chicken and meat/ fish shops and bakeries will also work during 7 am to 7 pm.

The notification reveals that large departmental stores will only keep their grocery/pharmacy section open with all precautionary measures while all other sectionswill remain closed during complete lockdown period.

Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) against coronavirus will strictly be implemented to control spread of the disease in these areas.