Coronavirus Outbreak: Minister visits IIA to oversee screening measures

Federal Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan on Monday visited the Islamabad International Airport (IIA) to oversee precautionary measures taken by the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) with regard to Coronavirus outbreak

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan on Monday visited the Islamabad International Airport (IIA) to oversee precautionary measures taken by the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) with regard to Coronavirus outbreak.

He expressed his satisfaction over arrangements made by the CAA for diagnosis and screening of Coronavirus at all major airports of the country, said a press release issued by the CAA.

During his visit to the airport, he was briefed by the senior officers of the aviation division and the CAA regarding the current status of ongoing and upcoming projects. The CAA officials apprised the minister about the schedule of flights from China, progress on the projects and commercial activities at the airport.

Sarwar appreciated the efforts of CAA for improving airport operations and emphasised on better public facilitation under the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

