Coronavirus outbreak: RCB sprays sodium hypochlorite in Ward 4

In order to eradicate the possible spread of coronavirus outbreak in cantt areas, Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) on Tuesday sprayed sodium hypochlorite in different areas of Ward number 4 including Mughalabad, R.A.Bazar, Factory AREA, Addra, Kiani Road, Peoples Colony, Tench Bhatta, T&T Colony and other areas

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2020 ) :In order to eradicate the possible spread of coronavirus outbreak in cantt areas, Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) on Tuesday sprayed sodium hypochlorite in different areas of Ward number 4 including Mughalabad, R.A.Bazar, Factory AREA, Addra, Kiani Road, Peoples Colony, Tench Bhatta, T&T Colony and other areas.

According to a RCB spokesman, sodium hypochlorite was also sprayed in different areas of Ward number 3.

On the occasion, Member Ward Number 4, Rasheed Khan was present. The spray was conducted on the directive of cantonment Executive Officer, RCB, Muhammad Umar Farooq Ali Malik.

The CEO urged the citizens to stay home which would help prevent spread of coronavirus and adopt preventive measures against the disease.

Earlier, the RCB had sprayed sodium hypochlorite in Ward 1, 2, 3 and 7 and covered areas including main roads, streets and other areas.

The campaign was being supervised and monitored by Public Health Officer, RCB, Waris Bhatti.

Main roads, streets, mosques and several other points of both the wards were sprayed with disinfectant, he said adding, all out efforts were being made and different cantt areas were being sprayed with sodium hypochlorite on daily basis to eradicate the possible spread of the disease in cantt areas.

The board was also washing different RCB areas with chlorine mixed water. The RCB had completed campaign in different areas of the Cantt and the sanitation staff washed all mosques of the ward and main roads with chlorine mixed water.

He said, on the directive of the CEO, a special cell comprising members, Senior Cantonment Engineer Attiq ur Rehman, Senior Medical Officer, Dr. Nadia Iqbal, Medical Officer Dr. Noreen Iqbal and Public Health Officer, Waris Bhatti under the supervision of Faisal Munir was also set up to facilitate the residents in case of any emergency or coronavirus outbreak in cantt areas.