ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2020 ) :Senate Standing Committee on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Thursday underlined the need for holding a moot in the Federal capital to brief parents about the health of their children, stranded in China.

"Parents of those students, who stuck up in Wuhan and other cities of china due to Coronavirus outbreak, must be satisfied by apprising them about the well-being of their children," recommended Senator Shaheen Khalid Butt.

"This is easiest and doable way to console those parents who are very much concerned about condition of their children," he added. The committee, which met here with Hilal-ur-Rehman in the chair, unanimously agreed to the recommendations given by members of committee in that regard.

The chairman committee asked the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development to suggest time, date and venue for proposed interactive session among the parents and the government officials.

A webinar among parents and their children might also be conducted during the moot, he opined.

Hilal-ur-Rehman directed the ministry to gather complete data of all the students, studying in Coronavirus-affected Chinese cities.

Senator Sassui Palijo asked the officials concerned to apprise the committee about the government's policy on evacuation of Pakistani students from China.

"Evacuation option has not been ruled out and it is still on the cards," a senior officer in the Overseas Ministry told the committee while assuring them that the Pakistani students in Wuhan were being looked after with due care.

He said the decision for prolonging the stay of Pakistani students in China was taken on rational basis as Chinese hospitals were offering 10 times better treatment to Coronavirus patients than Pakistani healthcare facilities.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs Director General China Mudassir Tipu said some 100 million people had been quarantined in China and 13 Chinese cities were completely cordoned-off.

People were not allowed to visit and leave such areas, he added.

He said around 25 countries had repatriated its citizens through diplomatic channels. Nationals of some 80 per cent countries were still not evacuated, he added. Tipu said around 1,000 Pakistani students were residing in two cities of China where Coronavirus broke out. Pakistani Embassy in China and Chinese government was providing all-out facilities to stranded Pakistanis including food, medicines and financial assistance.

He said the Foreign Ministry had exchanged 2,000 messages with Pakistani students on 'Wechat' and Special Assistants to the Prime Minister Dr Zafar Mirza and Sayed Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari had also held interactive sessions with the students to redress their grievances.

He said the Chinese government had given permission to two Pakistani diplomats to visit Wuhan who would leave for China tomorrow. Tipu said the Chinese citizens, who were coming to the country under the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), were being quarantined in China and allowed to work here after proper screening.

An official from the Ministry of National Health, Regulations and Coordination briefed the committee about the preventive measures taken by the government to deal with Coronavirus at home. Arrangements including quarantine centers and thermal screening have been made at all the country's airports, he added. He said three hospitals in Karachi, two in Lahore, one each in Rawalpindi, Islamabad and Quetta had been designated to treat Coronavirus patients. Hospitals at district and tehsil levels had also been nominated for the purpose, he added.