Coronavirus: Pak Army Deployed In KP To Assist Civil Administration

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 3 minutes ago Fri 03rd April 2020 | 05:13 PM

Coronavirus: Pak army deployed in KP to assist civil administration

The federal government has approved deployment of Pakistan army on request of KP government in fight against Coronavirus.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 3rd, 2020) The Federal cabinet approved to appoint Pakistan Army in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic here on Friday.

The government took this decision after Khyber Pakhtoonkhawa government asked for deployment of Pakistan Army to help civil administration in fight against Coronavirus.

The deployment army has been made at the moment when the death toll due to Coronavirus rose to 35 after national tally of 2,450 cases. There are 920 patients in Punjab, 783 in Sindh, 311 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 190 in Gilgit-Baltistan, 169 in Balochistan, 68 in Islamabad and nine in Azad Kashmir.

The reports suggest that as many as 126 patients got recovered from the virus in different parts of the country while ten people were in critical conditions.

