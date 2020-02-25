Coronavirus: Pakistan-Iran border is closed for third consecutive day

(@fidahassanain)

Iranian officials say that at least 14 people have died of Coronavirus and 200 to 270 passengers have been quarantined at Pak-Iran border.

LAHORE: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 25th, 2020) Pakistan-Iran border is continuously close for the third day due to fears of Coronavirus, the reports say here on Tuesday.

According to the details, the border gates between Pakistan and Iran were closed after some people (which are now 14 in numbers) died due to Coronavirus on Sunday and Monday.

The deadly virus, the reports say, have gone viral in Iran leaving dozens of people affected. Over 270 passengers have been quarantined who have been provided temporary residence at the borden between both countries.

Balochistan government is also high alert after spread of Coronavirus in Iran. According to international media reports, Pakistan decided not to take any chance and keep all the passengers under observation for the next 15 days.

“Will keep them under continuous observation for two weeks,” Najeebullaha Qambrani was quoted as saying. Mudassir Malik—Balochistan’s secretary health—also confirmed the quarantine but estimated that between 200 and 250 were being held. Over 7,000 pilgrims had returned to Pakistan from Iran this month alone, he added.

Pakistan shares border with Afghanistan, with China and India besides Iran. Balochistan in particular is woefully unprepared to handle a public health emergency after being decades by a separatists insurgency, jihadist violence and neglect from the central government. The noval coronavirus spread to more than 25 countries, with more than 2, 500 dead in China and is causing mounting alarm owing to new pockets of outbreaks in Europe, the middle East and Asia.