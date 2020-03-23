UrduPoint.com
Coronavirus Pandemic: Balochistan CM Planning For 2-month Relief Package To Daily Wagers

Sumaira FH 27 seconds ago Mon 23rd March 2020 | 12:40 AM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2020 ) :Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Jam Kamal Khan Alyani Sunday visited Nasirabad Division where he inspected isolation wards including one in Turkish Colony in Jaffarabad.

Commissioner Nasirabad Division Abid Sleem Qureshi and Dr Qadratullah Jamali briefed the chief minister regarding the isolation wards including Jaffarabad and Dera Murad Jamali Midwifery school Center established at the Civil Hospital in order to fight the deadly virus in the area.

Adviser to Chief Minister Haji Muhammad Khan Lahri, BDA Secretary Parliamentarian Mir Sikander Ali Umarani, commissioner Nasirabad, Abid Saleem Qureshi, Deputy Commissioner Hafiz Mohammad Qasim Kakar, Divisional Director Health Dr Hamadullah Zahri, DHO Dr Abdul Manan Lakati, MS Dr Ayaz Jamali and other officers were present on the occasion.

Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan expressed satisfaction over 100-bed isolation center and appreciated the efforts of local administration in that regard.

Talking to media, he said provincial government was setting up isolation wards in each district in order to control the spread of coronavirus, saying that the purpose of all those measures were to ensure protection of public lives from the virus.

"More than 5,000 visitors have been looked after for twenty days. Later, they have been handed over to their respective provinces along with their details in limited resources by Balochistan government," the chief minister said.

He urged that the people should follow precautionary measures against the coronavirus and remain in their houses and moreover, avoid unnecessary traveling and gathering.

The chief minister said he was planning a package for daily wager laborers for the next two month so that they could provide maximum relief.

