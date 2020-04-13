Coronavirus pandemic: Federal ombudsman directs to facilitate complainants online

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2020 ) :Federal Ombudsman Syed Tahir Shehbaz Monday directed the investigation officers to facilitate the complainants online if necessary to ensure the complete safety measures against coronavirus pandemic.

Addressing the investigating officers' meeting at the head office here, he said the provision of relief to complainants must be ensured for 60 days during the ongoing pandemic, said a press statement issued here.

The meeting was attended by all the investigating officers including WMS Secretary Dr Jamal Nasir and other senior officers.

Tahir Shehbaz said the presence of complainant during hearing proceedings was not essential and their point of view may be taken through telephone or by whatsapp, however, if any complainant insisted to join the hearing proceeding, safety measures must be ensured in all respects.

The officers informed the HWM that registration of complaints and investigation work was continued by keeping all safety measures.