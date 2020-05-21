Coronavirus pandemic: Murree to remain closed for tourists during Eid holidays

The entry of tourists would be banned in Murree during Eid-ul-Fitr holidays in the wake of coronavirus pandemic

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2020 ) :The entry of tourists would be banned in Murree during Eid-ul-Fitr holidays in the wake of coronavirus pandemic.

According to Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Capt. Anwar ul Haq, all the tourist spots and hotels in Murree would remain closed during Eid ul-Fitr holidays as part of precautionary measures against COVID-19.

The DC said that the decision has been taken to control spread of coronavirus and in the best interest of people so they could be saved from the virus.

He urged the citizens to avoid visiting tourists spots particularly Murree during the Eid holidays.

He further said that rush at the tourist spots could cause further spread of the novel coronavirus.

The local residents of Murree would be allowed to enter the town after showing their CNIC.

The citizens have been requested not to plan to visit Murree during Eid ul Fitr holidays as special arrangements have also been made to stop the people from visiting the tourist resort.

The authorities concerned had closed one of most popular tourist resorts due to the threat of coronavirus as a picturesque hill station, Murree is usually frequentedby the tourists on weekends and holidays particularly Eid days.